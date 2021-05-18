Mayor Van Johnson: mask mandate remains, CDC messaging ‘flat’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson said the city’s mask mandate will remain in place and the CDC’s latest messaging on masks and social distancing for those fully vaccinated is “flat.”

Johnson said there’s confusion from Americans following the CDC’s abrupt change in guidance for mask-wearing and social distance guidance for some Americans last week.

“The city’s ordinance remains in place,” Johnson said of the mask mandate in Savannah. Johnson also reiterated that the CDC’s recent guidance only applies to those who are fully vaccinated, meaning two weeks have passed since receiving their final dose of vaccine.

Currently, 30% of Chatham County residents are fully vaccinated and a total of 186,000 doses have been administered.

Johnson said he believes vaccine hesitancy is rooted in distrust in medicine, misinformation, lack of access and age differences. He also said the recent CDC messaging may have incentivized people to not get vaccinated. With less than a third of residents vaccinated, Johnson said residents remain unsafe.

“That means in this room right now… that means we’re not safe.”

He also said he first learned about Chatham County’s decision to remove their mask mandate from a journalist, which he said was “disappointing” considering the record of working closely with the county.

“We were very thoughtful and deliberate in how we went into the mask mandate we want to be thoughtful and deliberate in how we come out of it,” Johnson said. He added that he had noticed more mask-less people in the city during this past weekend.

Johnson said another driving force of the mask mandate is to protect those in Savannah’s service industries because of their contact with visitors. He said without knowing where visitors are coming from and whether they had been vaccinated is a cause for concern.

“I want to protect them, who speaks for them? And so if wearing a mask, mandating a mask…helps provide them an additional level of protection, then I think it’s well worth it,” Johnson said.

Looking ahead, however, Johnson said he sees the fourth of July as being the most normal day in Savannah since the pandemic began.

Chatham County’s community transmission remains moderately high at 74, reporting between 50-100 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the Coastal Health District. This marks a week straight Savannah has remained below a high transmission rate.

The latest data shows 23 hospitalizations across Chatham County, as low as it was in June 2020, before the first surge in hospitalizations.

Savannah has three mass vaccination sites, the Gulfstream Campus and the Savannah Civic Center and the Armstrong Center at Georgia Southern University. For local vaccine information click here.