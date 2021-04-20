Mayor Van Johnson gives COVID-19 update

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mayor Van Johnson is set to give the latest COVID-19 update.

Chatham County’s community transmission remains high at 152, reporting greater than 100 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the Coastal Health District.

More than 130,000 doses of vaccines have been administered in Chatham County with 21% of residents fully vaccinated. Nearly a quarter of residents have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Savannah has three mass vaccination sites, the Gulfstream Campus and the Savannah Civic Center and the Armstrong Center at Georgia Southern University. For local vaccine information click here.

The Gulfstream campus on 2 Innovation Dr. operates weekdays between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Savannah Civic Center on 301 W Oglethorpe Ave. operates Wednesday-Thursday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The Armstrong Center at Georgia Southern University (GSU) on 13040 Abercorn St. operates Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both sites are equipped to administer more than 1,000 shots daily.

The Savannah Civic Center and the Armstrong Center at Georgia Southern University are distributing the Moderna vaccine only. Appointments are required at Georgia Southern University but only encouraged at the other two sites.

Recent data shows 18 hospitalizations across Chatham County, as low as it was in June 2020, before the first surge in hospitalizations. Two weeks ago, hospitalizations were decreasing daily, but have jumped 10% since then.

Georgia reported 725 new confirmed cases of the novel virus, 27 new deaths and 55 hospitalizations Monday. Chatham County accounted for 9 of those cases and added one hospitalization.