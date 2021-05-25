WATCH: Mayor Van Johnson gives COVID-19 update

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson is set to give the latest COVID-19 update for Savannah.

Chatham County’s community transmission remains moderately high at 72, reporting between 50-100 cases per 100,000 residents. The transmission index has remained moderately high for 12 days, according to the Coastal Health District.

The latest data shows 14 hospitalizations across Chatham County, as low as it was in June 2020, before the first surge in hospitalizations.

Statewide hospitalizations remain below 800, totaling 794. Georgia’s COVID-19 related hospitalizations haven’t dipped below 800 in more than a year.

Georgia reported 215 new confirmed cases of the novel virus and no new deaths. Chatham County accounted for 5 of those cases and added one hospitalization.

Nearly 190,000 doses of vaccines have been administered in Chatham County with 29% of residents fully vaccinated. Nearly a quarter of residents have received at least one dose of vaccine.

To find local vaccine sites and information click here.