WATCH: Mayor Van Johnson gives COVID-19 update

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mayor Van Johnson is set to give the latest COVID-19 update for Savannah.

Chatham County’s community transmission remains high at 101, reporting greater than 100 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the Coastal Health District.

Latest data shows 23 hospitalizations across Chatham County, as low as it was in June 2020, before the first surge in hospitalizations. Two weeks ago, hospitalizations were decreasing daily, but have jumped 10% since then.

The seven-day rolling average of cases in Chatham County is 16.9, mirroring numbers seen in mid June 2020.

Georgia reported 370 new confirmed cases of the novel virus and 1 new death. Chatham County accounted for 9 of those cases and added one hospitalization.

Nearly 181,000 doses of vaccines have been administered in Chatham County with 29% of residents fully vaccinated. Nearly a quarter of residents have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Savannah has three mass vaccination sites, the Gulfstream Campus and the Savannah Civic Center and the Armstrong Center at Georgia Southern University. For local vaccine information click here.

• The Gulfstream campus on 2 Innovation Dr. will close May 21 and is only administering the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and second doses of Pfizer.

• The Savannah Civic Center on 301 W Oglethorpe Ave. operates Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

• The Armstrong Center at Georgia Southern University (GSU) on 13040 Abercorn St. operates Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Savannah Civic Center and the Armstrong Center at Georgia Southern University are distributing the Moderna vaccine only. Appointments are required at Georgia Southern University but only encouraged at the other two sites.