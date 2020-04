COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Governor Henry McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela S. Evette will participate in the first meeting of the “governance” component of AccelerateSC Monday at 2 p.m.

AccelerateSC held its first full meeting last week. The group aims to help South Carolina recover from the COVID-19 outbreak and is made of five component: response, protection, governance, resources and information.

