‘We are not out of the woods yet’: Mayor Johnson urges Savannahians to remain vigilant amid reopenings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mayor Van Johnson held his weekly coronavirus press conference Tuesday morning, where he stressed to Savannahians that the fight against COVID-19 is not over yet.

Johnson began the press conference by congratulating the graduating Class of 2020. All local, in-person graduation activities have been cancelled, and many schools are holding virtual commencement ceremonies.

“Your accomplishments are still significant, still outstanding, and no virus can ever, ever, take that away from you,” Johnson said.

The mayor then addressed local reopenings after Governor Brian Kemp allowed for some nonessential businesses, like salons and restaurants, to reopen Friday and Monday.

Johnson said he still believes the state is reopening too soon, saying that science continues to show that Georgia has not met the White House’s Phase 1 reopening guidelines. The mayor said that he is not mad at anyone and explained that he and Kemp simply disagree on the matter.

The mayor expressed concerns about the Georgia Department of Labor not being open at this time as local businesses reopen. He said he is also concerned that the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services is not open as people begin to head back to work.

Johnson asked the community to continue to consider paying hair salons, nail salons, tattoo shops, and other personal care businesses in advance of appointments to help support them while Savannah continues to try to flatten the curve. He also asked people to consider purchasing gift cards to local restaurants.

“It is our own form of paycheck protection programs,” Johnson said.

The mayor said he understands that many small businesses need to open up to survive. He asked that local business owners do so only when they have a plan in place to keep their staff and customers safe. He asked restaurants to continue to only offer take-out if possible.

Johnson then said this weekend, he saw more people out and about than in past weeks. He said he saw many people not wearing masks and not practicing social distancing. He stressed that the fight against COVID-19 is not yet over.

“We are not out of the woods yet,” Johnson said.

The mayor also thanked local faith leaders who chose to keep their facilities closed and continued to hold services online this weekend.

Johnson said the City is working on a plan to reopen Savannah is phases. He stressed that the plan will not be based on expediency.

All events at the Savannah Civic Center have been cancelled through the end of May. City park will remain open, but facilities like basketball courts and tennis courts will remain closed at this time.

The mayor said there is also a plan in the works to make sure Savannah’s homeless population has access to basic needs. He said land clearing began last week on Dundee Street to make room for a long-term solution. The City’s current feeding program served 1,000 breakfasts and lunches last week alone.

Johnson ended his prepared remarks encouraging Savannahians to remain hopeful, but cautious.

“Negativity has no place in Savannah,” Johnson said.