Mayor Johnson announces hazard pay for City workers, requests COVID-19 cases be released by zip code

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mayor Van Johnson held a press conference Monday morning to provide updates and discuss local response to the coronavirus outbreak in Savannah.

Watch the full press conference above.

Johnson said this week, he has requested that the state start releasing confirmed case information by zip code, rather than by county only, to provide a more accurate understanding of where COVID-19 is present and spreading.

The mayor said this week he has been pleased to see an increased number of people wearing face masks and coverings in public. He shouted out members of the community who have been making face masks for neighbors who do not have them.

Johnson also said that Savannah officials are still working to enforce social distancing. Over the weekend, the Savannah Police Department began using five drones to monitor Savannah. Two of them use prerecorded messages to remind the public to practice social distancing.

City Manager Pat Monahan signed an administrative order to implement hazard pay for most city employees from April 12 to May 29, Johnson announced. City employees still working on site, not including the mayor and city council, will receive an extra $2.50 an hour, which is about $100 a week.

Last week, Johnson suspended some city sanitation services, including yard pick-up. Tuesday, the mayor said the City is working to get a plan in place so yard debris can be picked up soon.

Johnson also said the City is working the Savannah Homeless Authority to come up with a solution for Savannah’s homeless population, including finding shelter and meals, during the pandemic.

Johnson will hold press conferences every Tuesday at 10 a.m. to provide COVID-19 updates for the City of Savannah. WSAV will bring you them live each week on air and online.

