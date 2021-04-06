WATCH LIVE: Mayor Van Johnson gives weekly COVID-19 update

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mayor Van Johnson gives his weekly COVID-19 update Tuesday.

Last week, Johnson announced a new mass vaccination site at the Savannah Civic Center. The new site is set to begin putting shots into the arms of Savannahians Wednesday.

The Savannah Civic Center will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will administer Moderna vaccines.

Also announced last week was the reopening of public playgrounds, baseball fields and basketball courts on April 1, as well as the loosening of event restrictions in the city.