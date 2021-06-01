Mayor Van Johnson ends mask mandate, implements mask advisory

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) —Savannah’s mask mandate has ended and a mask advisory is now in effect. Meaning that fully vaccinated people can ditch their masks, however, those who are not are still asked to wear them.

There is no fine for not wearing a mask, Johnson said.

Chatham County’s community transmission remains moderately high at 79, reporting between 50-100 cases per 100,000 residents. The transmission index has remained static, sitting at moderately high for nearly three weeks, according to the Coastal Health District.

The latest data shows 13 hospitalizations across Chatham County, as low as it was in June 2020, before the first surge in hospitalizations.

Statewide COVID-19 related hospitalizations have plummeted in the Peach State, totaling 659 patients. With each passing day a new record low is seemingly hit.

Georgia reported 188 new confirmed cases of the novel virus and no new deaths. Chatham County accounted for 4 of those cases and added one hospitalization.

More than 194,000 doses of vaccines have been administered in Chatham County with 32% of residents fully vaccinated and 37% receiving at least one dose.

