WATCH LIVE: Mayor Johnson gives latest COVID, city updates

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson is giving the latest city and COVID-19 update in the Hostess City. Infections have been declining since early September, hitting daily case averages last seen in late July — when cases were rapidly rising.

On Monday, Chatham County’s 7-day rolling average of new daily cases was 74, according to the Coastal Health District. A month ago, that number was 264.

The community transmission index — which accounts for cases reported in the past two weeks per 100,000 cases — currently sits at 395. That number remains high but has significantly dropped since a month ago when it was 1301.

Hospitalizations have also been declining in the past month, reporting 70 on Monday. Last Friday the county had 81 patients hospitalized across the three county hospitals.

While numbers are decreasing, health experts worry infections will rise as the weather cools and gatherings shift indoors. A similar trend was noticed earlier this year in January when the U.S. reported highs in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.