WATCH: Fighter jets roar over Georgia in tribute to health workers

ATLANTA (AP) — The military’s aerial tribute to health care workers had Georgians gathering in small groups on parking decks, rooftop patios and along normally busy interstates.

Spectators cheered loudly as the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels and the Air Force Thunderbirds roared over Atlanta Saturday afternoon on a flight path carrying them over the area’s major hospitals.

The tribute comes as Georgia reports two-dozen more deaths of people with COVID-19.

Nearly a thousand new cases were reported in the most recent daily update from the Georgia Department of Public Health.