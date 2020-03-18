Warning of dangerous cleaning chemical combinations during Covid-19 outbreak

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – The Bluffton Fire Department wants residents to know during this Covid-19 event that the combinations of some cleaning chemicals can be very dangerous.

In a tweet, the Bluffton Fire Department said “everyone will be cleaning and sanitizing for months to come” and offered a graphic that highlighted the dangers of some cleaning chemical combinations.

You can find that graphic here:

Everyone will be cleaning and sanitizing for months to come. Please print this off, refer to it regularly, and exercise great caution when using various cleaning chemicals in your home. #wegotthis pic.twitter.com/nJFyfCZy8w — Bluffton Twp FD (@BlufftonFire) March 18, 2020



