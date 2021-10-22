Walterboro PD Sergeant home after lengthy COVID hospitalization

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A Sergeant with the Walterboro Police Department has been released from Colleton Medical Center after being hospitalized from COVID-19 for over a month.

Sgt. Sean South, a Marine veteran, was admitted to Colleton Medical on Sept. 4. He was fully vaccinated.

“I think the fact that I was vaccinated probably helped save my life,” he said. “Didn’t do much to keep me from getting sick, obviously, but I probably would not be here had I not gotten vaccinated.”

Officials with the hospital say Sgt. South was transferred to a long-term care facility Sept. 27 but chose to come back to Colleton Medical Oct. 7 for rehab.

He was able to walk out of the hospital Friday and is headed home for recovery.

“The Walterboro Police Department, along with Sgt. South’s family, would like to thank everyone for your prayers. A special thank you goes to the staff at Colleton Medical Center who took such great care of him,” said officials with Walterboro PD.

Sgt. South was greeted by his family and colleagues before heading home.