Viral video: Brunswick nursing home throws drive-by parade for residents and families

BRUNSWICK, Ga (WSAV) – Social distancing is tough for the average person, but it’s even more stressful for senior citizens who are cut off from their loved ones.

A nursing home in Brunswick is finding creative ways to put a smile on their residents’ faces, and the latest has gone viral!

Gracemore Nursing & Rehab held a drive-by parade outside of the facility on Friday. Dozens of cars lined up, holding signs, honking their horns and shouting names from their car windows. The nurses even danced to the song “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer.

The Social Services Director, Tiffany Auge, told WSAV News 3 many of the nurses who had been working there for 10 to 15 years began to cry during the event.

“They were just so amazed at the turnout, at the family involvement, the unity of the facility in the middle of a crisis,” she said.

Auge helped to plan the parade. She said everybody on the staff has had to alter their lives as a result of the pandemic. The seniors have tablets to Facetime or Skype their loved ones, and staff members have helped to reposition residents at their windows so they can see and chat with their relatives.

“We’re dealing with them not being able to see their families. They’re not really able to go and collaborate outside like they used to. We’re having to improvise and come up with new ways to do their activities, so that way, we can still have that form of participation without posing a risk to them,” said Auge.

Joyce Banister said this parade was the first time she had seen her 91-year-old mom, in-person, in almost a month. She told News 3, she used to visit her mother at the nursing home every other day. Now, she is just grateful for this experience.



Courtesy: Joyce Banister

“I have a really loud voice and it carries so I was screaming from the back of the truck, ‘Mama!’ I had a Hawaiian lei on and a grass skirt, and big green glasses, so the only thing she says to me is ‘you look like a clown!'”

On Facebook, the parade has over a million views and 54,000 shares.

Auge said it was never the nursing home’s intention to make a viral video, but she hopes it will inspire other facilities to spread some more cheer.