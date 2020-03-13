Vidalia hospital patient awaiting coronavirus test results

VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) – Meadows Health is caring for a patient awaiting COVID-19 test results.

Elizabeth Harvill, spokesperson for the Vidalia hospital, tells News 3 its unclear when the patient was tested for the new virus but said it would take 72 hours for the Georgia Department of Public Health to determine the results.

“It is important to note that all precautions have been used to protect our coworkers and the public as we follow best practice guidelines that have been established by the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control,” the hospital stated.

Meadows Health serves Montgomery, Toombs, Treutlen and Tattnall counties.