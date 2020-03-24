VA hosting telephone town hall with Georgia veterans to discuss COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Dr. Paul Lawrence, Under Secretary for Benefits at the Department of Veterans Affairs, will host a toll-free telephone town hall with Georgia veterans to discuss the VA’s service during the coronavirus outbreak.

The live call will be on Wednesday, March 25 from 4-5 p.m. To dial in, call 844-227-7557.

Lawrence will inform veterans of new and existing benefits available to them, such as the Blue Water Navy program and efforts to combat veteran suicide. During the call, veterans will be able to ask Lawrence any questions they may have.

The Veterans Benefits Administration said a separate call for South Carolina veterans is being planned, but South Carolina veterans are more than welcome to participate in the Georgia live call Wednesday.

