Utah schools go high-tech with coronavirus prevention

SANDY, Utah (KSL) – Crews at one Utah school district are using a special, hospital-grade cleaning tool to prepare their schools for a potential outbreak.

Custodians working for the Canyons School District are cleaning every surface that students touch. That means desks, tables, the cafeteria, restrooms, handrails, drinking fountains and doors.

“This chemical we’re using here is hypochlorous acid. It’s 50 times more powerful than chlorine bleach,” said lead custodian Todd Muir as he demonstrated a special spray gun.

“We thought in advance and purchased these special pieces of equipment that spray hospital-grade detergent on all these touchpoints where kids have their hands,” district spokesperson Jeff Haney said.

The spray gun is also electrostatic, which means it helps the cleaning solution really stick to every surface.

