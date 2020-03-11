USCB extends spring break due to coronavirus concerns

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The University of South Carolina Beaufort (USCB) announced the extension of spring break for one week over coronavirus concerns.

The university said in a statement Wednesday that after extensive internal discussions and consults with state and local health officials, USBC has decided to extend spring break until March 21. During this time, no in-person classes will meet, but online courses will continue as scheduled, while the university further evaluates the potential impact of COVID-19.

Students away on spring break are encouraged by USCB to not return to campus until they are notified that in-person classes will resume. However, the university says that university operations, including residence halls and dining services, will remain open.

“USCB’s first priority is to protect the health and well-being of the full university community,” the university said is a statement. “All students, faculty, and staff have been urged unreservedly to put their health and well-being first and to make prudent individual decisions.”

