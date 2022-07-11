(WSAV) – The U.S. has secured 3.2 million doses of Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine, government officials announced Monday.

The vaccine would be made available for free to states and federal health partners, officials said, should it receive Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Novavax is expected to complete all necessary quality testing in the next few weeks which would support final release of the product.

“We remain committed to working to ensure that anyone eligible who wants a vaccine can get one,” stated Jason Roos, of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“While more than two-thirds of the American public are already fully vaccinated, we must maintain a sense of urgency to ensure all eligible individuals get vaccinated, particularly heading into the fall,” Roos continued. “This latest vaccine would offer people another choice to help protect themselves from severe disease or hospitalization caused by COVID-19.”

Officials said the Novavax vaccine is designed and manufactured differently than the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, including Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines. Novavax’s contains a very small amount of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, which elicits an immune response, in combination with an adjuvant, which boosts the immune system response to vaccine.

Novavax’s vaccine is said to be an option to individuals who may have an allergic reaction to mRNA vaccines or who have a personal preference for receiving a vaccine other than a mRNA-based vaccine.

On June 7, an FDA committee voted in support of granting EUA for the Novavax vaccine for individuals 18 years and older. Both FDA EUA and CDC recommendation are pending.

For how to stay up-to-date information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit here.