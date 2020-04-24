Uncertainty surrounds unemployment benefits under Kemp’s reopening plan

SAVANNAH Ga. (WSAV) – Many laid-off workers in Georgia have been waiting for weeks to receive unemployment benefits.

That fact complicates Gov. Brian Kemp’s order allowing some non-essential businesses to reopen.

Many of the employees who’ll be returning to work still haven’t received payments from being laid-off a month and a half ago.

In a statement, Kemp said those workers will get their money. His office also says as long as an employee makes $300 or less per week, after returning to work, they’ll still qualify for unemployment benefits.

However, the question no one seems to be able to answer is can someone receive benefits if they don’t feel safe returning to work?

Toni Scott, owner of A Perfect Touch Massage Spa, says they should.

“We all are individuals, and you have the right to make that personal choice,” Scott said. “I do not feel as a business owner that it is my right, duty, or whatever word you would like to use to tell my therapists they have to come back to work.”

“They have to do what’s right for them as an individual and as a family,” she added.

Kemp says employees who don’t feel safe returning to work should speak with their employer.