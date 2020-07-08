U.S. tops 3 million coronavirus cases

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – As U.S. coronavirus cases surged past the three million mark Tuesday, President Trump focused on another milestone: getting children back in the classroom.

“We’re very much going to put pressure on governors and everyone else to open the schools to get them open,” Mr. Trump said.

His administration argues the social and educational costs of keeping schools closed would be worse than the virus, but isn’t offering any concrete policies or funding to help schools restructure and reopen safely.

Medical experts maintain communities need to get the virus under control before opening schools.

At the same time, the White House has officially withdrawn the United States from the World Health Organization, slamming the agency’s early response to the pandemic.

The top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee says the move “leaves Americans sick and America alone.”

It comes as the WHO acknowledges emerging evidence that COVID-19 may spread through the air farther than six feet, yet another challenge to bringing the surging virus under control.

