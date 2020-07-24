U.S. coronavirus cases top 4 million

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – With lines growing at testing sites, hospitals and unemployment centers, the coronavirus pandemic has hit another staggering milestone: 4 million U.S. cases.

The pandemic threatens not only the health, but also the livelihood of millions. In the last 18 weeks at least 52 million workers have filed for unemployment.

On Capitol Hill, Republicans say there is a “fundamental agreement” within the party on a new relief bill, but their proposal falls fall short of what is being offered by Democrats.

“From what we know, it won’t include rental assistance or extend the moratium on evictions,” says Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. “It won’t provide hazard pay to essential workers.”

If no deal is reached by the end of the week millions will lose weekly $600 enhanced unemployment checks that were part of the initial relief package.

