Tyson Foods doubles bonuses, increases health benefits for frontline workers

In this April 2020, photo provided by Tyson Foods, workers wear protective masks and stand between plastic dividers at the company’s Camilla, Georgia poultry processing plant. Tyson has added the plastic dividers to create separation between workers because of the coronavirus outbreak. (Tyson Foods via AP)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (WSAV) – Tyson Foods, Inc. announced Wednesday that the company is doubling bonuses, increasing short-term disability coverage and implementing additional health screening measures for employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company says it is now offering $120 million in “thank you bonuses” for 116,000 workers and truckers, up from the $60 million announced earlier this month. The company says the first $500 bonus payment will be moved up to early May. The second $500 bonus will be paid in July.

Tyson Foods workers who cannot come to work due to illness or childcare will still qualify, but bonus eligibility will depend on attendance, the company says.

Tyson Foods is also increasing short-term disability coverage to 90% of normal pay until June 30 for employees unable to work due to illness. The company says this is a way to encourage workers to stay home when they are sick.

In addition, the company, which has been checking worker temperatures, will now also take the following measures:

Screen workers for additional symptoms, such as coughing and shortness of breath

Have designated monitors at each facility to help enforce social distancing

Require the use of company-provided surgical-style face coverings

“This pandemic is ever-evolving, and the decision to make these changes reflects our desire to continuously explore new ways of supporting our team members through this crisis,” Mary Oleksiuk, executive vice president and chief human resources officer for Tyson Foods, said. “The safety and well-being of our people is our top priority as we work together to fulfill our critical role of feeding people across the country.”

Tyson Foods had already waived the waiting period to qualify for short-term disability, so workers are immediately paid if they get sick with COVID-19 or flu like symptoms. In addition, the company says it has:

Waived the co-pay, co-insurance and deductible for doctor visits for COVID-19 testing as well as eliminating pre-approval or preauthorization steps

Waived co-pays for the use of telemedicine through Doctor On Demand

Relaxed refill limits for 30-day prescriptions of maintenance medication

Tyson Foods formed a coronavirus task force in January and has implemented numerous measures to protect workers. The company’s efforts have included: