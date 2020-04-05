Tybee Island police officer tests positive for COVID-19, 9 self-isolating

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Tybee Island confirmed Saturday that one of its police officers, who was awaiting COVID-19 test results, has tested positive.

Tybee City Manager Shawn Gillen told News 3 that four officers had contact with that officer, and are quarantined.

As city officials and the police department continue looking into which staff members may have come into contact with the officer who tested positive, they are requiring an additional five people to self-isolate as a precautionary measure.

It wasn’t immediately known when the officer confirmed to have COVID-19 was tested.

When asked how this might impact beach patrol — now that Georgia’s shelter-in-place negates Tybee’s local closure of beaches — Gillen simply said that other agencies would be enforcing social distancing.

He said the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Georgia State Patrol would be taking that on.

The police department has been closed to the public and decontaminated several times since the officer began showing symptoms, the City of Tybee Island stated in a press release.

The department is also taking steps to minimize physical contact between officers and local residents.