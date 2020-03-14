Tybee Island St. Patrick’s Day parade postponed

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The 18th annual Tybee Island Irish Heritage Celebration Parade has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, the city announced Saturday morning.

Mayor Shirley Sessions shared the news on Facebook, and the Tybee Island City Clerk’s Office confirmed the decision with News 3.

“In the best interest of the city and the health of the public, the City of Tybee Island and The Irish Heritage Committee have jointly decided to postpone the Tybee Irish Heritage Parade previously scheduled for today,” Sessions said on Facebook. “A future date for the event to be announced.”

The announcement comes just after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a public health emergency, effective Saturday morning.

On Thursday, Tybee Island city council voted 3-2 to keep the parade as planned.

The parade was set to begin Saturday at 3 p.m.

