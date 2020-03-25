Tybee Island restaurants must move to takeout, delivery services only

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Tybee Island announced Tuesday that all restaurants must close dine-in services and convert to takeout or delivery services only.

The order goes into effect on Thursday, March 26 at 12 a.m. and ends at 12 a.m. on April 9.

“While we are eager for life to return to normal, we are not at that point yet,” Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions said in a statement Wednesday.

In addition to closing dine-in services, the City announced that City Hall will remain closed to the public until further notice. City officials had previously planned to open City Hall for limited operations on Wednesday. Employees will now continue to work remotely.

On Friday, Tybee Island declared a state of emergency which closed all beaches and prohibited the public consumption of alcohol. Read more here.

WSAV has the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak HERE.