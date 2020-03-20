Tybee Island closes beaches, bans open alcohol consumption due to coronavirus

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Tybee Island will close its beaches and ban the open consumption of alcohol city wide due to COVID-19 concerns.

The city said the restrictions will go into effect on Friday, March 20 at 10 a.m.

“While there have been no identified COVID-19 cases on Tybee Island, this latest move ensures that CDC-recommended precautions such as social distancing and limited gatherings are being followed,” The city said in a statement. “In addition, it will help a limited city work force maintain order and cleanliness. City Hall remains closed through the end of the week and the majority of city employees continue to work remotely.”

The announcement comes the same day that Mayor Van Johnson declared a state of emergency for the City of Savannah, ordering all bars, fitness centers, movie theaters and more to close beginning Saturday.

