Trump reverses course on COVID relief

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – President Trump has reversed course on COVID-19 relief, just one day after announcing he was halting negotiations with Congressional Democrats until after the election.

Mr. Trump’s Tuesday afternoon announcement, made on Twitter, triggered a steep stock market nosedive.

In an apparent reversal, the president now says he’s ready to sign off on stimulus checks, along with and billions for airlines and small business loans.

The White House explains a comprehensive relief package is still off, but the president still wants to deal with each issue separately.

Still contagious as he battles COVID-19, Mr. Trump also says he’s planning to attend the presidential debate in Miami next week.

At least 18 people tied to the White House have tested positive.

At the Pentagon, defense officials tell NBC News the Joint Chiefs chair and other top brass are quarantined after a Coast Guard official caught the virus.

Seven of the eight joint service chiefs were in a meeting with that admiral last week, so they’re all quarantined, along with the director of the National Security Agency.

