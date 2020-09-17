Trump, CDC at odds over COVID-19 response

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – President Donald Trump and the director of the Centers for Disease Control are at odds over when a COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available, and the best way to contain the virus in the meantime.

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield told Congress a vaccine won’t be widely available to the public until next summer.

“If we had a vaccine say released today, it’s going to take us in the order of nine months, six to nine months to get the American public vaccinated,” Dr. Robert Redfield testified.



“I think he made a mistake when he said that, it’s just incorrect information,” President Trump later said in response to Redfield’s comments.

Mr. Trump is also publicly contradicting his chief disease administrator the effectiveness of masks.

“They are our best defense,” Dr. Redfield told Congress. “I might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine.”

“It’s not more effective, by any means than a vaccine, I called him about that,” Mr. Trump later said.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden promising a national mask mandate if elected.

“Let me be clear. I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don’t trust Donald Trump,” Biden says. “And at this moment the American people can’t either.”

