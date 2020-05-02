Tropical Smoothie Cafe to give away 1 million free smoothies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One million Americans will get the chance to get a free dose of liquid sunshine thanks to one smoothie chain’s giveaway.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe says it wants to give its guests a “refreshing, momentary escape” amid the COVID-19 health crisis by giving away 1 million smoothies for free. Once the company hits the giveaway goal, Tropical Smoothie Cafe plans to donate $100,000 to the American Nurses Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

Last month, the chain delivered nearly 200,000 free smoothies to first responders on the frontlines of the pandemic.

