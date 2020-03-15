Trinity Christian School cancels class after possible exposure to COVID-19

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Parents of Trinity Christian School received a concerning e-mail Saturday informing them of class cancellation for the next two weeks.

TCS Headmaster David Lattner sent a lengthy message out explaining possible coronavirus exposure to students. In the e-mail, Lattner stated that some students were among the 150 in attendance of a wedding in Bulloch County recently. Shortly after the wedding, an out-of-town bridesmaid tested positive for COVID-19.

Due to the possible exposure, TCS decided to cancel school for people to quarantine for the next two weeks.

News 3 reached out to Statesboro City Manager Charles Penny, who says officials are “trying to verify that it did happen and trying to get confirmation from public health officials.”

Currently, the case is not confirmed by public health officials. The City of Statesboro is working with Bulloch County Emergency Management, while reminding people to take precautions to protect themselves and others from the spread of the coronavirus.

WSAV also reached out to TCS and the Georgia Department of Health, but have not heard back from either as of Sunday evening. News 3 will have updates.