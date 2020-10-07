Trick-or-treating faces pandemic hurdles

(NBC News) – For fans of trick-or-treating, Halloween is even scarier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control says that traditional trick-or-treating should be avoided to help prevent the spread of the virus. Also, costume masks should not be worn unless they are s made up of at least two layers of breathable fabric that cover the mouth and nose. They should also not be worn over a cloth mask.



More parents are deciding to opt-out of spooky season according to new research from what if media group.

“In a normal year 90 percent of parents of children will be going out trick or treating. This year it’s just 25 percent,” says What If’s Jordan Cohen.



But Halloween isn’t necessarily canceled. In some neighborhoods, it’s just modified.

“People are coming up with fun and creative ways to celebrate Halloween and be in their communities in a safe way,” says Lauren Boland of the National Confectioners Association.

That’s good news for the candy industry.



To lower the risk of handing out sweets, many families are taking treats curbside.



“I’m going to put a table at the end of my driveway and just spread out Halloween candy over it so the kids don’t have to reach into a bowl,” says April Hiltabridle of Mount Laurel, New Jersey.



Businesses and attractions are also offering ways for families to celebrate safely from their cars, including drive-thru haunted houses and drive-in scary movie marathons.



