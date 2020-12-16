Top doctor at Memorial Health takes COVID-19 vaccine to build public trust

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In an effort to convince the community to trust Pfizer’s new COVID-19 vaccine, an infectious disease specialist at Memorial Health took the shot on camera.

“To me, it’s not painful I am not sore right now,” said Dr. Stephen Thacker, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Memorial Health.

Thacker studies viruses for a living. He says this shot isn’t just about immunity, it’s a sign that the worst is almost over.

“Not only is this how we get to the other side of the pandemic, but it’s also how we help keep our team members healthy in caring for our community,” said Thacker.

“We still need to get through some tough months to come during the winter months,” he added.

The Coastal Health District is seeing some of their highest COVID-19 case counts since August.

Nationally, trust in the vaccine is building. A poll done by Kaiser Family Foundation shows in August and September, 61% of people said they would get the vaccine. In November and December, that number jumped to 73%.

However, Thacker say some communities will be harder to convince than others.

“In some of our marginalized communities, there’s been a history of reasons to be worried about guidance that might come from public health departments,” said Thacker. “We’ve, thankfully, moved on from that point in time, but we can’t ignore that.”

Thacker says doctors and nurses need to make themselves available to answer questions and ease concerns.

He says this is especially important if the coronavirus comes back every year like the flu.

“It may become a seasonal flu type vaccine, but I’m not sure that’s set in stone just yet,” he said.

Thacker says the vaccine works by attaching to muscle cells and creating a protein that will tell your body how to fight the virus — but he says it can’t infect you.

“There were no safety corners cut in this process,” said Thacker. “The reason we were able to accomplish this in such a short time in our nation is because we spent a lot of dollars.”

Thacker says endorsements from all walks of life, including leaders of the faith community, could encourage people to trust the vaccine.

As Savannah Mayor Van Johnson always says, “keep the faith and follow the science.”