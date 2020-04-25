Tom Hanks befriends bullied 8-year-old boy named ‘Corona’

AUSTRALIA (CNN) – Actor Tom Hanks befriended a young Australian boy named Corona after hearing he was having a tough time amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Coronavirus. They just kept saying that and I’d get really mad,” 8-year-old Corona DeVries said.

Corona decided instead of getting mad, he would write. One day he wrote Tom Hanks, who he knew as Woody from the Toy Story series, a letter.

“Dear Mr. and Mrs. Hanks, my name is Corona. I heard on the news you and your wife have caught the coronavirus. Are you ok?” Corona wrote the actor.

Soon after he sent the letter, a package arrived on Corona’s family’s doorstep. Inside, was a letter from Tom Hanks and a typewriter.

“Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful,” Hanks wrote. “I thought this typewriter would suit you, ask a grown-up how it works and use it to write me back.”

The actor signed the letter with a handwritten note, reading “P.s. You’ve got a friend in me.”

Corona’s father, Kevin DeVries, said the boy was thrilled.

“Over the mood,” DeVries said. “I think it was an understatement. He was ecstatic.”

Corona said he is planning to write Hanks back.