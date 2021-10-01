Thousands of Georgia hospital workers face vaccine deadline

ATLANTA (AP) — Thousands of Georgia health care workers are facing a Friday deadline to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports half of metro Atlanta’s hospital systems set an Oct. 1 deadline for mandatory staff vaccinations.

Among them is Piedmont Healthcare, which told the newspaper only a minimal number of its full-time employees will not be vaccinated by the deadline, and their loss will have no impact on operations.

Piedmont has more than 23,000 employees. Other hospital systems with an Oct. 1 deadline are Emory Healthcare and Wellstar Health System.

The AJC said they did not respond to questions about the mandates’ effect on staffing.