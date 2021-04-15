‘Things are different’: Bluffton mayor stands by decision to end mask mandate

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A mandatory mask ordinance in the town of Bluffton expired this week.

Mayor Lisa Sulka was one of four who voted against renewing the requirement.

“I didn’t feel bad about my vote on Tuesday,” she said, adding, “Three months ago, I wouldn’t have changed my vote. Today, things are different, data is different.”

State data shows 75% of people 65 and older are getting vaccinated, and younger individuals are stepping up for their dose as well.

“We are not at a place where we need to relax,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Fred Hamilton. He was the only one to vote in favor of extending the mask mandate.

“Things are getting better but that, I think, is because we are taking some precautionary measures,” Hamilton said.

Sulka says Beaufort County’s decision to end its mask mandate also played into her decision.

“It’s not what half the people wanted,” she said. Walmart, Sam’s Club and the Tanger Outlets are all in the unincorporated county but are next to many Bluffton businesses.

“My father died of COVID. This is important to me,” Sulka continued. “I appreciate mayor pro-tem for taking his stance, and out of respect, when I go in, I’m going to wear my mask.”

Face coverings are still required inside all Beaufort County courthouses, in the city of Port Royal and on Hilton Head Island. And businesses still have the right to ask anyone to wear a mask on their property.

“We can always go back if we see data is going backwards,” the mayor said. “And I will admit we made a mistake.”