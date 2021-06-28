‘There’s no reason for it’: Local health official says COVID deaths are entirely preventable

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Experts say no one should be dying from COVID-19 if they’re eligible for the vaccine. Recent data shows almost all deaths linked to the disease are in unvaccinated people.

“As a health professional, is that frustrating?” WSAV News 3 asked.

“Yes, there’s no reason for it,” answered Dr. Lawton Davis, director of the Coastal Health District.

Davis says the bottom line is COVID-19 deaths are entirely preventable at this point. While infection rates are at a record low right now, he says people throughout the Coastal Health District are still catching COVID, and almost 100% of them are unvaccinated.

“It’s still out there, it hasn’t gone away,” said Davis. “Fortunately, the community burden is lower than it was, and hopefully it will continue to get lower. But those people who haven’t been vaccinated could help us out if they would go get vaccinated.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine data tracker, Vermont is number one in the U.S., with 80% of its population vaccinated.

Georgia has one of the lowest populations of fully vaccinated people in the country, at 38 percent. Chatham County is slightly above the state’s average but still sits below the national average.

Chatham County’s community transmission index has held strong in the moderate category for some time now.

Davis says local COVID-19 numbers did not jump up as a result of Memorial Day weekend but cautions people to get vaccinated if they haven’t already as we approach the fourth of July.