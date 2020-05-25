‘Tequila fairy’ lifts spirits amid coronavirus pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (CNN) – One of the industries that has taken the hardest hit from the COVID-19 pandemic is the hospitality industry, but one Kansas business owner is helping lift spirits in an industry way.

They call Bryce Lob the “tequila fairy.” He’s the owner of local tequila company Una Vida. When many members of his community were suddenly out of a job, Lob posted to social media that he’d deliver a bottle of tequila to anyone in the hospitality industry having a hard time.

“We expected maybe 50 people would reach out,” Lob said. “We’re up to 1,500 to 2,000 so far.”

Lob says it started out simple: anyone out of a job would reach out and he’d drop off a bottle of tequila on their front porch with a little “thank you” note. He says he’s given to chefs, servers, bartenders, managers, owners and more.

One tequila recipient said, “It’s not about free stuff, it’s knowing we’re not alone in the unknown.”

Lob says he and his business partner model their business around authentic relationships with his community.

“I was just hoping to lift spirits,” Lob said.