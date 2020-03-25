Telephone Town Hall will discuss COVID-19 procedures for Georgia Veterans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Veterans Benefits Administration is hosting a Telephone Town Hall Meeting to offer insight for Veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly three thousand COVID-19 tests have been administered to Veterans across the country. Today, Wednesday March 25th, Veterans in Georgia can dial-in to discuss the benefits, procedures, and programs available to them.

The Veteran’s Association stated they are using “aggressive public health” precautions in compliance with the Centers for Disease and Control. One of the programs they are highlighting is the Blue Water Navy Program; which was founded to help prevent Veteran suicide.

The Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) Regional Offices closed to the public on March 19th, but officials are encouraging the use of their website and the Inquiry Routing & Information System to make a claim or to request additional information.

Dr. Paul Lawrence, the Under Secretary for Veteran Benefits, will be available during the live call to answer questions.

The meeting goes from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number is 844-227-7557. Officials said Veterans, families, and survivors can still rely on VBA benefits and services during the ongoing public health emergency.

To file for a benefit claim or to request information call 1-800-827-1000.