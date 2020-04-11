Tax preparers continue to work virtually, inform public on stimulus checks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As the coronavirus crisis continues to impact the country economically millions of Americans are awaiting stimulus checks. Many have been asking local tax preparers about the process.

King Tax in Savannah may have closed their doors due to COVID-19 concerns but they’re still ready to help virtually. During a normal year unlike 2020 the tax season would be coming to an end but with the coronavirus making an unwelcome appearance that timeframe has been extended.

“We’ve been able to keep everything moving because we came up with a virtual concept,” King Tax owner, Wanda Small.

King Tax’s doors may say closed but on the inside, they’re all set up via Zoom to take your calls especially now during this high volume call time where people need information on when and how stimulus checks will be released.

“They’re asking can I get in to file so I can get my stimulus check. We have people calling asking about the direct deposit situation because naturally if you have to get your stimulus check in the mail it’ll take a whole lot longer,” Small said.

To receive a stimulus check by direct deposit the Internal Revenue Service will need bank information from your 2019 tax return. If you haven’t filed yet they’ll only go back as far as 2018 to find that information.

“If you haven’t filed for 2018 or 2019 you have to get in and file or you can’t get the stimulus but then they’re shutting down IRS offices,” Operations Manager, Corey Harden said.

He said that’s making it harder for someone to get those older W2 documents if they no longer have them but Small said if they haven’t filed their taxes in the past using direct deposit the IRS is opening up a portal where people can put in their bank information.

“I think they should probably release what they can release right now and then see the impact that it has then look at the people who got left out and then come up with a way to service those communities,” Harden said.

Some have called in curious asking if they take the check will they have to pay it back.

“People don’t necessarily trust. You know your grandmama use to tell you free isn’t free so people have a lot of questions about that,” Small said.

Small said you won’t have to pay it back. It’s supposed to be money that will help you out during these uncertain times.