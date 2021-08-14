Surgeries rescheduled as two SC hospitals over capacity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina health system is rescheduling surgeries and reassigning nurses after two of its hospitals topped 100% capacity as the delta variant spurs a new wave of coronavirus cases in the state.

Tidelands Health says it is also opening two temporary clinics to treat patients with COVID-19-like symptoms to try to lower emergency department volumes.

Elsewhere in the state, hospitals are limiting visitors and entire high school football teams are being quarantined as schools return for the fall semester.

State health officials said earlier this week that South Carolina faces a public health crisis as vaccination rates remain low.