Surgeries rescheduled as two SC hospitals over capacity

Coronavirus

by: , Michelle Liu, Report For America

Posted: / Updated:

A patient at a hospital. (NEXSTAR)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina health system is rescheduling surgeries and reassigning nurses after two of its hospitals topped 100% capacity as the delta variant spurs a new wave of coronavirus cases in the state.

Tidelands Health says it is also opening two temporary clinics to treat patients with COVID-19-like symptoms to try to lower emergency department volumes.

Elsewhere in the state, hospitals are limiting visitors and entire high school football teams are being quarantined as schools return for the fall semester.

State health officials said earlier this week that South Carolina faces a public health crisis as vaccination rates remain low.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories