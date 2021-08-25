Statesboro offering $50 gift cards at upcoming COVID vaccine clinic

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The city of Statesboro is giving away $50 gift cards at its upcoming vaccination clinic.

The free Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will both be offered at the event, which is set for Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at City Hall (50 E Main St.).

The first 200 people in line at the clinic will receive the gift card after getting the vaccine.

The clinic is open to the public but visitors must be 18 years of age or older to receive a vaccine. Please reference the attached news release for more information.

Officials say licensed practitioners from the Bulloch County Health Department will be administering the shots. Patients must be 18 years of age or older to receive the vaccine.

“The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community is to receive the vaccine,” said Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar. “In the past few weeks, we’ve seen an unprecedented surge in positive COVID-19 cases within Bulloch County. Now our regional hospital is almost at capacity. Our healthcare workers have been battling this pandemic for over 17 months and are at their breaking point. It’s time for us to move past this grim chapter in our nation’s history and the best way forward is through vaccination.”

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, just 28% of Bulloch County residents are fully vaccinated. Across the state, 42% of Georgians are considered fully vaccinated.

According to the city, Wednesday’s clinic is part of a larger effort to encourage Statesboro residents to get the vaccine. The Statesboro City Council recently voted to use $10,000 to provide gift cards for the clinic.

Officials say council members also asked city staff to prepare a strategic plan for rewarding vaccinated residents with prize giveaways.