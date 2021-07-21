Statesboro hospital limits visitors due to COVID-19 increase

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A Statesboro hospital updated its visitor policy Wednesday due to a recent increase in COVID-19 numbers.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center is now limiting visitation to one visitor per patient, and all visitors must be over the age of 16.

Masks remain a requirement and the number of entrances to the hospital remain limited.

All visitors should enter the hospital through the Outpatient Entrance between 5:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Those visiting patients in the Women’s Pavilion may enter at that entrance.

To view the hospital’s entire COVID policy, visit eastgeorgiaregional.com.

WSAV News 3 has reached out to St. Joseph’s/Candler and Memorial Health in Savannah about possible plans to update visitation guidelines. We’ll update this story as that information becomes available.

Most hospitals in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry still require masks, allow at least two guests to visit and prohibit visitors under the age of 18.