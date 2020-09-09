Statesboro High student diagnosed with myocarditis

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A Statesboro High School freshman is spending his ninth night in the hospital after contracting COVID-19.

Doctors diagnosed Jayden Keyshawn Parrish with myocarditis — inflammation of the heart caused when the body tries to fight off the virus.

News 3 is told the 14-year-old, also known as Key, had no underlying medical conditions. He attended school and football practice for three weeks before exhibiting symptoms.

Key’s mother brought him to the ER several times before he was transferred to Memorial Health and spent six days in the ICU.

“When I look at my child, him having to lie there in that bed and then the night that he went into cardiac shock, it gave me a different perspective about COVID that no one is exempt,” said Key’s mom, Ashley White. “No one is eliminated.”

Key is in recovery and able to breathe on his own.

White says she’ll be isolating with him for several weeks, and has not been able to work during the pandemic. She asks anyone who can help her family to do so through the following avenues: