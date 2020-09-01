Statesboro High School cancels first football game

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Statesboro High School has canceled its football season opener due to positive cases of COVID-19 in the athletic program.

The Blue Devils were scheduled to start the season off with Wayne County on Friday.

School officials have also suspended football practice until Sept. 8. No other athletic teams’ schedules are affected at this time.

The team is expected to be back for its first game on Sept. 18 in Swainsboro and new home opener on Sept. 25 against Houston County.

Statesboro High has reported six confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 among employees and students since it opened on Aug. 17. Officials say there are now 75 people quarantined.

“We have strictly followed Georgia High School Association guidelines since May, when our teams began summer conditioning,” said SHS Athletic Director Patrick Hill. “Additional public health guidelines have been strictly adhered to since we began fall practices in July. Since cases and quarantines have affected those in our athletic programs, this is the safe course of action for our campus and community.”

The school had pre-sold approximately 400 tickets for Friday’s game through its electronic GoFan website and mobile application. Officials say these sites allow for electronic refunds of ticket purchases, and the school has taken measures to ensure full refunds of purchased tickets.

Southeast Bulloch High School and Portal Middle High School will continue with their scheduled football games.

SEBHS has reported four confirmed positive COVID-19 cases with 48 precautionary quarantines since August 17, and Portal Middle High School has had no confirmed cases on or in its campus, so the pandemic has not affected the schools’ athletic programs.

District officials say both schools have similar athlete and spectator guidelines for public safety.