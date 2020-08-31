Statesboro among top cities where coronavirus outbreak is worst, report says

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Statesboro is among the nation’s metropolitan areas where the coronavirus “outbreak is the worst now,” according to data collected by the New York Times.

The city is also among the top cities “where new cases are rising the fastest.”

According to the New York Times data, Statesboro ranked sixth in metro areas with the greatest number of new cases — relative to their population — in the last two weeks.

The New York Times also ranked Statesboro fifth of cities where new cases are rising the fastest.

Public schools in Bulloch County and Georgia Southern University returned to school on Aug. 17. In the two weeks leading up to classes, the county reported 298 new COVID-19 cases.

In the first week of classes, that number was much lower, at 73. But the following week, Aug. 24 to 30, Bulloch County saw 433 new cases.

That makes for 506 new cases in the two weeks since the start of school — nearly a 60% increase.

Meanwhile, fraternities and sororities at Georgia Southern have suspended all social events and in-person meetings through September to help slow the spread of the virus.

On Friday, Georgia Southern Athletics announced football practices would be temporarily suspended after a “small number of players” tested positive for COVID-19.

Bulloch County Public Safety officials encourage residents to follow state guidelines to slow the spread of the virus: wear a mask, practice social distancing, thoroughly wash your hands and follow Georgia’s latest executive order.

There have been a total of 2,003 cases in the county since the start of the pandemic and 21 deaths.