State-run mass vaccination sites to close across Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The eight mass vaccination sites operating under Georgia Emergency Management Agency/Homeland Security will be closing next month on May 21.

GEMA tells WSAV News 3 there is no plan to renew contracts to keep the sites running, including the Gulfstream Aerospace site.

The Savannah location opened up on March 17. Soon after, GEMA allowed patients without an appointment in an effort to increase operations.

The first mass vaccination sites opened in Georgia in late February. One site in Albany has already shut down, and in addition to Savannah, sites remain open in Clarkesville, Columbus, Emerson, Hapeville, Macon, Sandersville and Waycross.

According to WXIA, the closure will not impact sites run by local health departments or those under the Federal Emergency Management Agency, including the Mercedes-Benz Stadium site.

