State partners with company to increase staffing at healthcare facilities across Georgia, Kemp says

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Governor Brian Kemp announced in a press briefing Monday that healthcare facilities across Georgia will be receiving additional staffing support to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

The State of Georgia has partnered with Jackson Healthcare, a Georgia company that assists health systems with staffing and technology. Roughly 570 new healthcare professionals will begin work at Georgia health facilities as soon as this week.

“We are committed to giving our heroic healthcare workers the staffing support necessary to win this fight,” said Kemp. “It has been inspiring to witness the work being done by those on the front lines to combat COVID-19, and I join my fellow Georgians in expressing tremendous gratitude for their service. I want to thank our partners with the Department of Community Health for assisting us in this critical initiative.”

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, one of the state’s hardest-hit healthcare systems, received 65 new healthcare professionals, and 80 more are expected to join the hospital’s main campus next week.

At Phoebe’s North Campus, 230 healthcare workers are expected to join the team over the next few weeks. A staff of 50 is expected to join the temporary medical unit at Phoebe as well.

Other temporary medical units are being placed at Floyd Medical Center in Rome, Northeast Medical Center in Gainesville and Navicent Health in Macon. 125 new staff members are expected to be added across those facilities.

Additional nursing staff will also be added to Palmyra Nursing Home in Albany and Pelham Parkway Nursing Home. More than 20 employees will also be deployed to Central State Hospital in Milledgeville for the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities.

