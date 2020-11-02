St. Joseph’s/Candler Urgent Care now offering 15-minute COVID-19 tests

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – St. Joseph’s/Candler Urgent Care is now offering 15-minute rapid COVID-19 tests at locations in southeast Georgia and Bluffton, South Carolina.

Anyone who thinks they’ve been exposed to COVID-19, whether they are symptomatic or not, can take the test.

Caregivers say rapid tests are important because it will give people the means to act immediately. A negative result can help people get back to work or allow them to isolate themselves from family and friends as they recover.

WSAV News 3 got a closer look at the process. The hospital’s CEO, Paul Hinchey, took the test Monday morning and luckily produced a negative result.

Caregivers say positive results are 84% accurate and negative results are 99% accurate. St. Joseph’s/Candler are the first major hospitals in the area to offer 15-minute testing at their urgent care facilities.

“We placed this order months and months ago for this and when we were in a queue,” said CEO, Paul Hinchey. “Then after it was deployed to some of the states that had a much higher ratio (of COVID-19 cases), the 15-minute test then became available to Georgia.”

WHERE IS IT AVAILABLE?

At St. Joseph’s/Candler Urgent Care locations:

Savannah

361 Commercial Drive

Savannah, GA 31406

(912) 355-6221

Pooler at the St. Joseph’s/Candler – Pooler Campus

101 St. Joseph’s/Candler Drive, Suite 100

Pooler, GA 31322

(912) 737-2250

NOTE: COVID testing is not available at the Canal Street SJ/C Urgent Care location in Pooler.

Rincon

5621 Hwy 21 South

Rincon, GA 31326

(912) 295-5860

Bluffton

3 Progressive Street

Bluffton, SC 29910

(843) 548-0533

Hinesville

780 East Oglethorpe Highway

Hinesville, GA 31313

(912) 385-0801

Statesboro

1096 Bermuda Run Road

Statesboro, GA 30458

(912) 871-5150

COST?

For self-pay patients, it will cost $160 and includes an exam.

Most insurance providers will cover the entire cost of the test. Consult your insurance provider for specific details.

Patients with COVID-19 symptoms are immediately isolated and treated according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

To learn more about COVID-19 safety and testing recommendations, visit sjcurgentcare.com.