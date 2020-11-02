St. Joseph’s/Candler Urgent Care now offering 15-minute COVID-19 tests

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – St. Joseph’s/Candler Urgent Care is now offering 15-minute rapid COVID-19 tests at locations in southeast Georgia and Bluffton, South Carolina.
Anyone who thinks they’ve been exposed to COVID-19, whether they are symptomatic or not, can take the test.
Caregivers say rapid tests are important because it will give people the means to act immediately. A negative result can help people get back to work or allow them to isolate themselves from family and friends as they recover.
WSAV News 3 got a closer look at the process. The hospital’s CEO, Paul Hinchey, took the test Monday morning and luckily produced a negative result.
Caregivers say positive results are 84% accurate and negative results are 99% accurate. St. Joseph’s/Candler are the first major hospitals in the area to offer 15-minute testing at their urgent care facilities.
“We placed this order months and months ago for this and when we were in a queue,” said CEO, Paul Hinchey. “Then after it was deployed to some of the states that had a much higher ratio (of COVID-19 cases), the 15-minute test then became available to Georgia.”
WHERE IS IT AVAILABLE?
At St. Joseph’s/Candler Urgent Care locations:
Savannah
- 361 Commercial Drive
- Savannah, GA 31406
- (912) 355-6221
Pooler at the St. Joseph’s/Candler – Pooler Campus
- 101 St. Joseph’s/Candler Drive, Suite 100
- Pooler, GA 31322
- (912) 737-2250
- NOTE: COVID testing is not available at the Canal Street SJ/C Urgent Care location in Pooler.
Rincon
- 5621 Hwy 21 South
- Rincon, GA 31326
- (912) 295-5860
Bluffton
- 3 Progressive Street
- Bluffton, SC 29910
- (843) 548-0533
Hinesville
- 780 East Oglethorpe Highway
- Hinesville, GA 31313
- (912) 385-0801
Statesboro
- 1096 Bermuda Run Road
- Statesboro, GA 30458
- (912) 871-5150
COST?
For self-pay patients, it will cost $160 and includes an exam.
Most insurance providers will cover the entire cost of the test. Consult your insurance provider for specific details.
Patients with COVID-19 symptoms are immediately isolated and treated according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
To learn more about COVID-19 safety and testing recommendations, visit sjcurgentcare.com.