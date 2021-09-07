St. Joseph’s/Candler offers free rides to COVID vaccine appointments

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – St. Joseph’s/Candler (SJ/C) is offering free rides to COVID-19 vaccination appointments throughout the month of September.

Chatham County residents who are having trouble getting to the health department can call the SJ/C Transportation Assistance line to schedule a ride.

The first step is booking an appointment with the Chatham County Health Department at 912-230-5506 or covid19.gachd.org/vaccine.

Once your appointment is scheduled, call the SJ/C Transportation Assistance line at 912-819-2883, available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials ask you to call at least three hours before your appointment. Rides can be scheduled as early as a week in advance.

Yellow Cab Company will be providing the transportation. SJ/C says the cab will pick you up, take you to your appointment and wait for you to get your vaccine.

Masks are required, and the Yellow Cab Company can refuse to pick up anyone who refuses to comply.

Residents in Camden, Glynn or McIntosh counties who have an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine but don’t have access to transportation can call 1-866-543-6744 for a free ride to and from the appointment.